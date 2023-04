AFU In Bakhmut Restraining Invaders’ Onslaught In Dynamic Battles, Inflicting Significant Losses On Enemy - G

The enemy concentrates in Bakhmut (Donetsk Region) the largest number of its forces, the Armed Forces of Ukraine restrain the onslaught of Russian troops in dynamic battles, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers.

The commander of the Ground Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Bakhmut direction remains the epicenter of the Russian offensive. The enemy concentrates the largest number of its forces in Bakhmut and dreams of completely taking control of the city," he wrote.

Syrskyi noted that the Defense Forces restrain the enemy's onslaught in dynamic battles, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

In particular, last night, in addition to the occupier's manpower and military equipment, the Ukrainian military managed to destroy two enemy drones - Orlan and ZALA.

"Bakhmut stands. Glory to the defenders of Ukraine!" added the commander of the Ground Forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Bakhmut, Russian troops switched to the tactics of burned land, which was used by the Russians in Syria.

Russia threw its best units to capture Bakhmut.