Patriot air defense systems received by Ukraine from the United States, the Netherlands and Germany will allow more reliable protection against strikes by cruise missiles and drones of the aggressor country of Russia.

The First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk announced this on Telegram on Wednesday, April 19.

"Patriot air defense systems from the United States, the Netherlands and Germany arrived in Ukraine. Such air defense systems will protect against attacks by Russian cruise missiles and UAVs," Pavliuk emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that Patriot air defense systems arrived in Ukraine.

On April 18, the German government announced the transfer of the Patriot air defense system and shells to Ukraine.

On February 23, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said that the Ukrainian army de facto became the NATO army.