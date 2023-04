Romania does not question the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products to its ports.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food with reference to the online meeting of the Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solskyi with the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Romania Petre Daea, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Solskyi, Romania does not question the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products to Romanian ports.

The parties agreed to discuss other issues of transit and import of Ukrainian agricultural products during a meeting in Bucharest on April 21.

He also said that by land most of the Ukrainian products, almost 90%, are transported in transit through Romania, Poland is in second place - 10%, and the smallest transit is carried out through Hungary - this is about 5-6% and Slovakia - 1.5%.

"The transit of Ukrainian agricultural products through Poland will work on the night of April 20-21, 2023. Volumes of transit goods through this country, as well as through Hungary and Slovakia are not limited. However, Poland will apply additional control to the transit of its territory. These events have already been reported to market participants," said Solskyi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine agreed with Poland to resume food transit through the country.