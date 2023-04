Banks Reduce Mortgage Loans Almost 3 Times To 126 In February

Banks of Ukraine in February 2023 decreased the issuance of mortgage loans 3 times and issued 126 mortgage loans totaling UAH 169.8 million.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey of banks on the volume of mortgage loans provided to the population, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In February, 4 banks informed about the issuance of a new mortgage, which mainly credited under the state lending support programs exclusively in the secondary real estate market.

The weighted average effective mortgage rate was 8.3% in February (7.5% in January 2023).

In the regional context, the largest number of mortgage loans in February was issued in Kyiv and the Kyiv Region - 51 contracts totaling UAH 77.5 million (46% of the total), in the Rivne Region - 10 contracts for UAH 12.5 million (7%), in the Vinnytsia Region -7 contracts for UAH 9.8 million (6%).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, banks of Ukraine in January 2023 issued 357 mortgage loans totaling UAH 449.5 million.

In 2022, the number of mortgage loans decreased 5.3 times by 2009, while two thirds of the loans were issued before the start of the war.

Banks in 2022 issued 2,009 mortgage loans totaling UAH 1.96 billion.