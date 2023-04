The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine calls to stop engaging in populism regarding the remuneration to the military.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are convinced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine should have a fair payment system that will not create preconditions for social tension in combat units and will respect those soldiers who risk their own lives and health. We ask you to stop engaging in populism and concentrate on the defense of our state," the message says.

Such an appeal appeared against the background of discussion in society of the decision of the parliament to return an additional monetary reward to military personnel in the amount of UAH 30,000.

The General Staff notes that at the moment an additional monetary reward is accrued depending on the areas of hostilities and the complexity of tasks performed by the fighters.

UAH 100,000 per month is still saved to defenders fighting directly on the front line.

UAH 30,000 is paid to the military, who perform tasks in combat areas, but do not directly participate in battles with the enemy in proportion to the execution time, as well as to those who are on combat duty and participate in repelling enemy air attacks, regardless of the area of ​ ​ the task.

If military personnel are outside the combat zone, in the rear, then additional combat payments are not accrued to them.

At the same time, from February 1, 2023, the minimum amount of cash support for all military personnel was increased to UAH 20,100.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 10, the Verkhovna Rada returned an additional payment of UAH 30,000 to the military until the end of martial law, limiting the salaries of civil servants to 10 times the minimum wage (bill No. 8312).

Member of Parliament from the Holos faction, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, noted that the limit on salaries of up to 10 minimum wages is a very small saving, it will not be enough even for 2% of the planned expenses.

Since February 1, the procedure for paying additional monetary remuneration to military personnel of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and employees of the Ministry of Interior Affairs system who are outside the combat zone has changed.