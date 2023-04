Russian occupiers at night sent kamikaze drones to the Odesa Region to detect and destroy Ukrainian air defense systems.

The head of the press center of the Southern Security and Defense Forces Natalia Humeniuk stated this on the air of Suspilne, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She said that the Shaheds were launched from the Sea of ​ ​ Azov.

"They covered themselves with a feature of the landscape in order to be as invisible as possible. They are still trying to deceive our air defense and trying to find it. That is why, we suspect, there was such a group attack, that is, several measures to provoke the work of air defense, then hit the places where it worked," Humeniuk said.

She noted that then the drones of the invaders work on other targets that the enemy pursues.

In particular, this time enemy strike drones hit an object of recreational infrastructure.

That speaks to the dangers of the holiday season, she said.

Humeniuk said that Russia is replenishing Shaheds in an attempt to save missiles.

"Russia has been brought to a critical minimum of missiles and is trying to save them and that is why it is seeking support from those who sponsor terrorism in the world, and is receiving such assistance," she added.

Humeniuk stressed that it is not necessary to expect a new missile attack after drone strikes, but it is worth being ready and knowing that the enemy is insidious and its actions involve the use of various types of weapons.

"Given that our air defense system haunts the enemy, they are trying to activate sabotage and reconnaissance activities. Therefore, we again and again urge the local population not to inform about the work of air defense, to remember that their protection depends on this," she urged.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at night the invaders attacked the Odesa Region with 12 kamikaze drones, 10 of them were destroyed by air defense forces, but there is a hit in the infrastructure.