Burning Of Azerbaijani Flag. Why It Is Of Great Importance For Ukraine - Media

A public act of vandalism was committed by an employee of Armenia's public television, Aram Nikolyan, at the opening ceremony of the European Weightlifting Championship in Yerevan. Nikolyan snatched the flag from the flag-bearer of the delegation of Azerbaijani athletes and burned it in full view of the public.

RBC-Ukraine writes about this with reference to AZfront.

Nikolyan did not bear any responsibility, except for a short detention by law enforcement officers, for his act. And the investigative bodies stated that Nikolyan's actions did not constitute a crime.

The pro-Russian lobby in Armenia, which also supports Russian aggression against Ukraine, actively supported this act of vandalism. The main driving force behind the barbaric act was the Armenian parliamentary faction Hayastan.

This political force is run by Putin's personal friend and confidant, Robert Kocharyan. He is the only influential Armenian politician who has a personal relationship with the Russian dictator, which he publicly described as: "Very sincere, frank, direct... I felt some kind of chemistry between us."

A month after the start of the full-scale aggression against Ukraine, the Hayastan bloc not only condemned "flagrant phenomena of anti-Russian sentiments in some countries", but also was involved in the distribution of leaflets with the letter Z and the inscriptions: "Crimea is Russia. Donetsk is Russia. Luhansk is Russia. Mariupol is Russia. Zaporizhzhia is Russia. Kherson is Russia."

The burning of the Azerbaijani flag, which was enthusiastically supported by pro-Russian forces in Yerevan, took place against the background of the U.S. flag burning campaign, which has been carried out in various countries for the past five months by leftist and pro-Iranian organizations that support the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

We will remind that the flag burning campaign was launched in Thessaloniki on November 17 by activists of the Communist Party of Greece. Previously, representatives of this party attacked the "reactionary Kyiv government and fascist groups in Ukraine."

On January 3, members of the pro-Iranian Islamic Movement in Nigeria burned the U.S. flag in Abuja. On February 2, the "baton" was picked up by activists of the left-wing Philippine organization Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN). On its Facebook page, the statement of the head of the Communist Party of the Philippines, Jose Maria Sison, was published: "People of Russian nationality in Ukraine have taken the main burden of fascist oppression and deserve solidarity and support from all the peoples of the world...".