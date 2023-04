Zelenskyy In Volyn Got Acquainted With Arrangement Of State Border With Belarus

During a working trip to the Volyn Region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the border area where the borders of the three states converge: Ukraine, Poland and Belarus, and got acquainted with the arrangement of the state line in this direction.

This is stated in the message of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy was informed how in order to ensure reliable protection of the Ukrainian border and readiness to repel a possible enemy invasion from the territory of Belarus, building up engineering barriers, fortifications and setting up remote video surveillance systems.

Border guards demonstrated the amount of work carried out since the beginning of 2022 to strengthen the border with Belarus within the Volyn Region.

The President inspected the observation post and the two-level moat system at the border.

From the position of the observation post, it was demonstrated how round-the-clock surveillance of the border line is carried out using remote surveillance systems.

The head of state was shown unmanned aerial vehicle detection systems.

The President talked with the servicemen of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and presented them with awards.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, the Verkhovna Rada increased the width of the border strip along the line of the state border with Russia and Belarus to 2 km, this will be mined territory.

In November, the deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko said that Ukraine was erecting a wall on the border with Belarus.