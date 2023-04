On April 18, after 10 p.m., the invaders launched a massive airstrike on the center of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv Region, two people were killed and two more were injured.

The press service of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Kharkiv Region announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that as a result of the airstrike, fires arose, for the elimination of which rescuers left immediately after the cessation of explosions.

Upon arrival at the scene, 2 pockets of combustion were found: on the territory of private homeownership and on the local market.

So, 2 residential buildings, a summer kitchen, 2 outdoor buildings on a total area of ​ ​ 500 square meters were on fire; another 10 neighbouring houses suffered damage.

Two people were injured.

About 60 trade pavilions on an area of 1,000 sq.m. also burned. In addition, about 150 more pavilions were damaged by fire and explosive waves.

Only at 4 a.m. did rescuers and firefighters manage to extinguish all pockets of combustion.

On April 19, immediately after the elimination of fires caused by an air bomb strike, rescuers continued to conduct emergency rescue work at the site of private buildings destroyed by the explosion in Vovchansk.

"Under the rubble of the summer kitchen, they found the bodies of 2 dead people: a 50-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman," the State Emergency Service said.

In turn, the regional department of the National Police reported that last day, apart from Vovchansk, the occupiers also fired at Kupiansk, Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, Kutkivka and Lypka.

"Residential buildings are damaged in the village of Petropavlivka. A 18-year-old girl was injured. She was admitted to hospital," police said.

In Dvorichna, a 77-year-old woman was injured due to shelling.

The victim was taken to hospital.

In addition, in the city of Balakliia, a 60-year-old woman stepped on a petal mine.

She was taken to a medical facility with shrapnel wounds.

On the facts of violation of the laws and customs of war, investigators opened criminal proceedings under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 14, 1 person was injured in the Kharkiv Region as a result of enemy attacks, two more local residents were blown up on the mines of the invaders.