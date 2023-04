Amount Of Cash In Circulation Down 5.9% To UAH 676.1 Billion In Q1

The amount of cash in circulation in Ukraine as of April 1, 2022, amounted to UAH 676.1 billion, which is 5.9% less than as of the beginning of the current year.

This is stated in the message of the National Bank, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, over 2.7 billion banknotes totaling UAH 670.2 billion were in circulation, as well as almost 14.2 billion coins (not including commemorative and investment coins) worth UAH 5.7 billion.

This is UAH 40 billion, or 5.9% less than as of January 1, 2023 (UAH 716.1 billion).

"Traditionally, the first quarter of the year is characterized by the withdrawal of cash from circulation. This year, cash was also withdrawn from circulation, which was released last year in the wake of rush demand, provoked by war and the threat of potential blackouts due to rocket attacks on the Russian Federation," the National Bank noted.

As of April 1, per 1 resident of Ukraine there were: 66 banknotes and 170 payment exchange and circulation coins (as of January 1, 2023 - 71 and 169 pieces, respectively).

The largest amount in circulation now is banknotes with a face value of UAH 500 (27% of the total number of banknotes in circulation), and among coins - with a face value of 10 kopecks (28.4% of the total number of coins in circulation).

The smallest amount in circulation now is banknotes with a face value of UAH 10 (3.7% of the total number of banknotes in circulation), and among coins - with a face value of UAH 10 (about 1% of the total number of coins in circulation).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the amount of cash in circulation in Ukraine as of January 1, 2022, amounted to UAH 716.1 billion.

In particular, over 2.9 billion banknotes totaling UAH 710.5 billion were in circulation, as well as almost 14.2 billion coins (not including commemorative and investment coins) worth UAH 5.5 billion.

This is UAH 88.5 billion, or 14.1% more than a year ago (as of January 1, 2022, the amount of cash in circulation amounted to UAH 627.6 billion).