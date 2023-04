On April 18, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled more than 60 enemy attacks and hit 14 areas of occupiers' concentration.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU from its morning briefing.

The main efforts of the enemy are concentrated on conducting offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka axes.

Over the past 24 hours, more than 60 enemy attacks have been repelled by AFU units on the specified areas of the front. The fiercest battles are fought for Bakhmut and Mariyinka.

On Tuesday, the enemy conducted four missile, 60 airstrikes, and 58 attacks using MLRSes, no casualties among civilians were reported.

In particular, the settlements of Hremiyach in the Chernihiv Region, Velyka Berizka, Koreniok, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfine, and Richki in the Sumy Region. Besides, the enemy shelled Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Hlyboke, Vovchansk, Bochkove, Okhrimivka, and Nesterne in the Kharkiv Region.

The enemy shelled the settlements of Kamiyanka, Ridkodub, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, and Zapadne in the Kharkiv Region on the Kupiyansk axis.

On the Lyman axis, the enemy tried to improve its tactical position and conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlement of Dibrova. Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Hryhorivka, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Ivanivka, Torske, and Spirne in the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut axis, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions.

Heavy fighting continues for the city of Bakhmut. At the same time, the defenders repelled the enemy's offensive on the Stupochka axis. Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Chasiv Yar, Kostyantynivka, Toretsk, and Niu York in the Donetsk Region were affected by enemy shelling.

On the Avdiyivka axis, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Stepove, Berdychi, Avdiyivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske settlements. It shelled the settlements of Novokalynove, Avdiyivka, Tonenke, Netailove, and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk Region.

Defenders repelled numerous enemy attacks in the Mariyinka area in the Donetsk Region in the past day on the Mariyinka axis. At the same time, Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka came under enemy fire.

On the Shakhtarsk axis during the past day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions on the Prechystivka axis. It shelled the settlements of Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Novoukrayinka, and Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk Region.

The enemy continues to conduct defensive operations in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes. At the same time, during the day, he shelled the population centers, which are next to the line of military confrontation. Among them was Novopil in the Donetsk Region; Olhivske, Malynivka, Chervone, Huliaipole, Charivne, Orikhiv, Stepove, and Plavni in the Zaporizhzhia Region; Antonivka in the Kherson Region, and the city of Kherson. Casualties among the civilian population were reported.

Over the past day, AFU aviation conducted 11 strikes on personnel concentration areas and two strikes on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems. In addition, two enemy reconnaissance UAVs (Orlan-10 and Supercam) were shot down, and eight strike ones (seven UAVs of the Shahed-136 and 1 of the Lancet type).

Units of missile troops and artillery hit three areas of concentration of manpower, a radio-electronic warfare station, and another important military object of the enemy.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, according to data on Tuesday morning, April 18, the Ukrainian military eliminated another 470 Russian soldiers; the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 183,130 soldiers. In addition, the AFU destroyed 11 anti-aircraft missiles, six artillery systems, and six UAVs.

The Russian occupation forces sent regular units to the temporarily captured Mariupol of the Donetsk Region to replace the troops sent on the Vuhledar axis. The troops of the aggressor country are in a state of waiting.