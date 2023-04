Gas reserves in Ukrainian underground storage facilities (USF) amount to more than 9 billion cubic meters.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Energy with reference to Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to him, 14.1 billion cubic meters were stored in gas storages at the beginning of the heating season.

"This gave us the opportunity to go through the season calmly. Today, there are more than 9 billion cubic meters in the USF, and we expect to have the necessary amount of storage by the next heating season," Herman Halushchenko noted.

At the same time, he emphasized that gas reserves should be formed, taking into account the fact that the need for an additional resource may arise for the needs of heat generation.

"The use of gas, if it is impossible to deliver coal to thermal and central heating power plants due to the destruction of tracks, is an option we must have. Ensuring the consumer is a priority for the state, and we are creating mechanisms that allow us to use any resource to ensure that consumers receive electricity," Halushchenko emphasized.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 17, Ukraine began a new season of pumping gas into underground storage facilities.

On April 14, Ukraine officially completed the 2022/2023 heating season.