Ukraine has agreed with Poland to restore food transit through the country. On Tuesday, April 18, the press service of the Ministry of Economy announced this.

"As a result of the negotiations, it was decided that the transit of Ukrainian agricultural goods through Poland will be unlocked on the night of Thursday April 20 to Friday April 21 of this year," said Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

According to her, now the government expects official communication from the Polish side regarding the technical aspects of transporting Ukrainian products through Poland.

As noted by the Polish Minister of Agriculture Robert Telus, Poland managed to develop mechanisms so that during transit the grain does not remain in the country. He specified that a special monitoring system would be introduced for this.

"The transportation of Ukrainian grain through Poland will be sealed with electronic seals with GPS," the minister said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Slovakia is temporarily suspending imports of grain and a number of other products from Ukraine.

On April 15, Hungary, following Poland, temporarily banned the import of grain, oilseeds and some other agricultural products from Ukraine.

At the same time, the European Commission declared the inadmissibility of unilateral actions on trade policy by EU member states.