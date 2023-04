ISW Analysts Tell Whether Putin Will Receive Military Assistance From China

During a meeting with Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu, Russian President Vladimir Putin failed to expand the scope of cooperation between both countries.

This is stated in the analytical report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) for Monday, April 17.

The material notes that the official protocols of both sides do not contain any mention of Russia's war in Ukraine. Spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wang Wenbin reiterated China's intent to promote peace talks in Ukraine.

“ISW previously assessed that Putin was unable to secure a no-limits bilateral partnership with China during Xi’s visit to Moscow, and it is likely that the meeting between Li and Putin did not further expand the scope of Russian-Chinese cooperation," the analysts wrote.

The ISW also noted that Putin continued efforts to portray Russia as an equal defense partner with China and a Pacific naval power amidst Li’s visit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Putin held a working meeting with a member of the State Council of the PRC, Minister of Defense of the country Li Shangfu.

On March 30, China said it was ready to cooperate with the Russian army to allegedly strengthen strategic communication and coordination.

On February 24, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg commented on China's proposal on ways to end the war in Ukraine.

On February 19, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that there was evidence that China was preparing to provide lethal military weapons to the Russian Federation.