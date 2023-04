Russia is experiencing a lack of equipment and deploying tanks from World War II, which is a step backwards, Western experts say. It is reported by CNN.

During the briefing, officials said they had not seen a "a large uptick in increasing equipment" and that Moscow was deploying tanks built after World War II while it was trying to restock lost armored vehicles.

"If anything, the equipment they [the Russians] are using is older generation. They started with the T-80 and T-90 [tanks], went down to T-72, and indeed, we saw the first T-55s rolled out of the refurbishment to be put into battle and the same picture across artillery pieces as well.” officials said.

The T-90 was first introduced in 1992, the T-80 in 1976, while the T-72 came into service in 1972 and the T-55 after World War II in 1948.

Experts added that the Russian army is behind in technical terms.

The officials also said Russia was still struggling with manpower, explaining that despite being able to muster large numbers of personnel, Moscow was still not providing them with adequate training.

“We've seen two quite relatively small training cycles go through Belarus, but out of a force of 150,000 which they claimed were mobilized, we've probably seen maybe 15,000 which have gone for any kind of company level training,” officials said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 10, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov said that the counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops takes place every day, and the information hype does not benefit the plans of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

On April 10, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said that only three people in the state can officially talk about the progress of hostilities and the plans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.