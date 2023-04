During the day, April 18, the aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted 3 strikes on the Russian occupiers. It was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the evening operational update.

"The aviation of the Defense Forces delivered 3 strikes per day on the areas of personnel concentration and an attack on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile system," the General Staff said in a statement.

In addition, units of missile forces and artillery hit 2 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, an electronic warfare station and another important military object of the invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of the morning of Tuesday, April 18, the Ukrainian military eliminated another 470 Russian soldiers, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 183,130 soldiers. In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed 11 AFVs, 6 artillery systems and 6 UAVs.

The Russian occupation troops brought another units to the temporarily captured Mariupol of the Donetsk Region to replace the military sent in the direction of Vuhledar. The troops of the aggressor country are on standby.