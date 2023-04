Findings On Leak Of Classified Documents Will Be In 45 Days - Pentagon

The Pentagon said it will receive conclusions within 45 days regarding the recent leak of classified military documents.

Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh announced this to reporters, European Pravda reports.

The findings after the investigation will be presented to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, she said.

Austin will also be presented with recommendations to improve the department's policies and procedures.

Singh stressed that the ministry takes the leaked documents seriously. Austin and senior Pentagon officials continue to hold daily meetings to examine the scope of this leak, and to take appropriate measures to mitigate its effects.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a 21-year-old soldier of the Massachusetts Air National Guard Jack Teixeira was arrested in the United States on suspicion of leaking classified Pentagon information.

In addition, U.S. President Joe Biden instructed to take measures to strengthen the protection of classified information amid the incident with the leak of Pentagon documents.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the "leaked" secret U.S. military documents contain a mixture of truthful and false information.