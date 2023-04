The Armed Forces of Ukraine plan to launch a counteroffensive on April 30. Newsweek reports this with reference to the "leaked" secret documents of the American intelligence and the Pentagon.

According to confidential documents, the Ukrainian offensive is scheduled for April 30, as evidenced by the supply of certain types of Western weapons, the publication notes. According to Newsweek, U.S. intelligence is closely monitoring the battles around Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, where the troops of the aggressor state are very slowly advancing.

“Its loss will be a psychological blow, but the town is not vital to the overall war, and the United States and its allies are looking to the future, busy building up Ukraine for the Spring "counteroffensive" that the documents say is slated to begin at the end of April,” it said.

According to the publication, twelve Ukrainian brigades of up to 30,500 troops are deployed in the Bakhmut Axis, defending the town from about 29,000 Russian troops, 22,000 of whom are mercenaries from the Wagner PMC. At the same time, Newsweek reports that secret U.S. documents indicate that Ukrainian forces need the following amount of equipment for a counterattack: 253 tanks, 381 mechanized vehicles, 480 motorized vehicles and 147 artillery guns plus 571 specialized armored vehicles Humvee.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 10, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov said that the counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops takes place every day, and the information hype does not benefit the plans of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

On April 10, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said that only three people in the state can officially talk about the progress of hostilities and the plans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On April 7, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that the story with allegedly "secret materials" about the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is a forgery of the Russian special services.