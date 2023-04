War Has Already Come To House Of Every Russian - Defense Intelligence

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov has said that the full-scale war unleashed by Russian President Vladimir Putin has already come to the house of every Russian.

He said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine answered journalists' questions about the explosions in Belgorod (Russia), in particular at the electrical substation.

"Obviously, for people who believe in a miracle, live and do good, a fertile fire descends on them. Whoever does evil, the fire at Easter is different... The war has already come to the house of every Russian and every subject of the Putin regime," Yusov said.

Earlier, the governor of the Russian Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, accused the Armed Forces of Ukraine of shelling the village of Terezovka on Easter.

According to him, the shell hit an apartment building.

Gladkov said that the victims were avoided only due to the fact that the residents of the house went to the local cemetery.

In addition, late in the evening of April 16, explosions sounded in Belgorod.

It was reported that one of the electrical substations became the object of the attack.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December, the spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat said that explosions on the territory of Russia indicate that the war with Ukraine concerns every citizen of the Russian Federation.