On April 18, the Ministry of Finance placed war bonds worth UAH 10.861 billion.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Finance, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The ministry placed securities with a circulation period of 1 year for UAH 1,798 million at 18.5% per annum, 1.2 years - for UAH 2,206 million at 19%, 1.6 years - for UAH 479 million at 19.5% per annum and 2 years - for UAH 6,378 million at 19.6% per annum.

On November 8, 2022, the Ministry of Finance placed war bonds for UAH 43.7 million, which is the smallest amount since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Before this, the smallest amount was involved on October 4, 2022 – UAH 44.5 million.

As the Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Finance previously announced that war bonds are primarily a tool for supporting the state budget during a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, and not a tool for maximizing income from investment activities, therefore, war bond rates remain fixed.

The Ministry of Finance fulfilled the plan for borrowing to the state budget by 67.3% and attracted UAH 1,261.1 billion in 2022.