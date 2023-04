Russians Shell Center Of Kherson In Morning, 1 Person Killed, 9 Wounded

On Tuesday morning, the Russian occupiers fired on the central part of Kherson, 1 person was killed and 9 were wounded.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The number of victims due to Russian shelling of the middle city of Kherson increased to ten: 1 person was killed, 9 were wounded," the report said.

All the wounded were hospitalized, doctors provide them with the necessary medical care.

The military administration recalled that on Tuesday morning, enemy artillery targeted the central market.

Due to the attack, trade pavilions were damaged.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 17, Russians shelled the territory of the Kherson Region 57 times, 1 person was wounded.