Street Battles Continue In Bakhmut, Defense Forces Do Not Let Enemy In Direction Of Chasiv Yar And Kostiantyn

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to fight for Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, Ukrainian defenders do not let occupation troops further towards the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Kostiantynivka.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Despite the false statements of the media of the invaders about the encirclement and conquest of Bakhmut, the Ukrainian security and defense forces continue to fight for the city. Bloody street fighting continues. The defenders of the 93rd Kholodnyi Yar brigade, together with other units, inflict maximum damage on the enemy and do not allow occupation troops further towards Chasiv Yar and Kostiantynivka. Believe in our warriors!" the message said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Bakhmut direction remains at the epicenter of the fighting, the enemy does not abandon attempts to take control of the city of Bakhmut at any cost.