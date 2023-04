The Bakhmut direction remains the epicenter of hostilities, the enemy does not abandon attempts to take control of the city of Bakhmut at any cost.

This is stated in the message of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with reference to the commander Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Syrskyi noted that the enemy is engaged in offensive actions in several directions at the same time, but in most of them hostile actions are unsuccessful.

"The Bakhmut direction remains the epicenter of hostilities. There, the enemy concentrates its greatest efforts and does not leave the goal of taking control of the city at any cost. Now the enemy is increasing the activity of heavy artillery and the number of air strikes, turning the city into a ruin," said the commander of the Ground Forces.

He added that at the same time, Ukrainian fighters inflict significant losses on the enemy and significantly slow down its offensive actions.

The fighting for Bakhmut continues, the situation is currently controlled.

Syrskyi also said that in the Kupiansk direction there were enemy attempts to conduct offensive actions, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine with accurate artillery fire forced the enemy to flee.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy's actions were also unsuccessful.

All its attempts to conduct offensive actions failed because of the courage of the Ukrainian soldiers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the last two weeks in the Bakhmut area, the enemy lost almost 4,500 people killed and wounded.

In Bakhmut, the enemy switched to the tactics of burned land.