Last month, after talks with senior U.S. officials, Egypt secretly suspended a plan to supply missiles to Russia and decided to produce artillery munitions for Ukraine instead.

According to the European Pravda online media outlet, The Washington Post writes about this with reference to five American intelligence documents, the leak of which occurred earlier this month.

Another document was reported last week that exposed a secret scheme proposed by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in February to provide Russia with up to 40,000 122-mm Sakr-45 missiles that could be used in Russia's multiple-launch rocket systems. Sisi allegedly instructed his subordinates to keep the project secret "to avoid problems with the West."

But new documents obtained by WP from a trove of materials show that President Sisi abandoned plans to supply Moscow in early March. Despite long-standing diplomatic and military relations with Russia, Egypt has been America's main ally in the Middle East for decades. It receives more than USD 1 billion a year in military aid from the United States.

According to the documents, Egypt postponed the Moscow agreement and approved the sale of 152-mm and 155-mm artillery shells to the United States for transfer to Ukraine.

Washington was trying to gain new supporters - and much-needed ammunition - for Kyiv's fight against Russian forces. The document says Egypt intended to use its weapons production capabilities for Ukraine as "leverage" to obtain advanced American military products.

