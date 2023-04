Those who help Russia in the war against Ukraine will pay a high price – G7

Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) countries have warned that those who help the aggressor country Russia to wage war against Ukraine will pay a high price.

This follows from the communiqué concluded following the meeting in the Japanese town of Karuizawa, the European Pravda online media outlet reports.

After two days of talks, diplomats from seven of the world's most advanced economies promised consequences for those who help Russia evade sanctions and support it with weapons.

"We reiterate our call for third parties to stop helping Russia wage war or pay a heavy price for doing so. We will strengthen our coordination to prevent and respond to third-party arms supplies to Russia and continue to take action against those who materially support Russia," said in the communiqué.

The ministers added that Russia's irresponsible nuclear rhetoric and promise to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus are unacceptable.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, there are already 34 countries in the group regarding creating a special tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression.