The press service of the Kremlin stated that the president of the aggressor country of Russia, Vladimir Putin, allegedly visited the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and allegedly visited the Kherson and Luhansk Regions.

The Russian Interfax and Telegram channels reported this on Tuesday, April 18.

Russian propaganda published a video of Putin allegedly arriving in the occupied territories by helicopter and holding a meeting at the operational headquarters with generals.

The Kremlin said that Putin visited the headquarters of the military group on the Kherson axis, where he heard reports from the commander of the Air Force, Colonel-General Teplinsky, the commander of the group, Colonel-General Makarevich, and other military leaders. After that, the dictator visited the headquarters of the National Guard East of the terrorist group LPR and listened to the report of Colonel General Lapin.

At the same time, the war criminal presented the occupiers with Easter eggs and icons, congratulating them on Easter. Of course, the Kremlin said such visits "to the front lines" of the Russian dictator were not prepared in advance, and no one was warned about them.

Once again, Putin, who adheres to quarantine restrictions and is at a distance from people, communicates closely with those around him in the published videos and is calmly among the military.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 19, the press service of the Kremlin reported on the trip of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to the temporarily occupied Mariupol of the Donetsk Region.

On April 17, Putin met with Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu.

At the same time, on April 4, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov noted that the complete collapse and disintegration of the aggressor state of Russia had already begun.