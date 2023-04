The aggressor country Russia has reduced the activity of offensive actions around Donetsk, most likely, in order to redirect resources to the Bakhmut axis.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense.

"Fierce fighting continues on the front line in Donbas. However, there is a real possibility that Russia has reduced the number of its troops and reduced the activity of offensive operations around Donetsk, most likely in order to redirect resources to the Bakhmut axis," the report says.

In Bakhmut, the forces of the Russian army and the Wagner group continue to advance slowly. The front line in the city center runs mainly along the main railway line.

"Ukraine is generally holding back the Russian encirclement from the south along Korsunska Street, the old main road west of the city. For both sides, the exact sequence of any significant withdrawal of their units around Bakhmut has become a critical issue, as Ukraine wants to unleash offensive forces and Russia likely, seeks to restore the operational reserve," added the British intelligence.

As earlier reported, the Bakhmut axis remains the epicenter of hostilities; the enemy does not abandon the goal of taking control of the city at any cost.