Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), said that Ukraine will launch a counteroffensive against Russian troops when ready. He added that it is only a matter of time before the country reaches the necessary level of military readiness for this.

He said this in an interview for the Associated Press.

He noted that Ukraine's allies are helping the government achieve the technical equipment necessary for an attack by delivering heavy armored vehicles and ammunition.

"If we are not ready, no one will start unprepared," he said.

At the same time, Danilov expressed disappointment that sometimes officials from allied countries "promise one thing and do something completely different." He did not provide details on this.

In addition, speaking about the leak of secret U.S. documents, Danilov said he does not see this as serious harm to future offensives. He emphasized that Ukraine does not share particularly sensitive information with anyone.

"If someone thinks that we report to someone, they are deeply mistaken," he said.

Danilov added that such sensitive security issues are resolved at closed meetings with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and "only there will it be decided when, in what direction, at what pace we will liberate our territory."

He also noted that Ukraine works around the clock to prepare for a possible offensive, "including Saturday and Sunday. There is no vacation in war."

"It is only a matter of time. This time is given to us at a very high price," he said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Danilov stated that the leak of secret documents will not affect Ukraine's counteroffensive, as all information on military plans is classified. The decision to launch a planned attack will be made at the last moment.

Also, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine stated that the U.S. secret military documents "leaked" on the network contain a mixture of true and false information, and any true information in the files is no longer relevant.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, announced that the counteroffensive could begin in the summer.