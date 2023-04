According to a preliminary estimate, the value of the destroyed and damaged property, buildings, structures, and infrastructure facilities of the Energoatom national nuclear power generating Company is UAH 32 billion.

This follows from a statement by Energoatom posted on Telegram, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"As a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, the property and infrastructure of the temporarily occupied the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and other separate units of Energoatom were damaged or destroyed. According to a preliminary estimate, the value of this property, buildings, structures, and infrastructure facilities of the Company has already reached UAH 32 billion," it is stated in the notification.

It is noted that the number of losses and damages caused to Energoatom by Russia will be determined after the de-occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region), the return of actual control over all property to the Ukrainian operator and its full inspection and inventory.

