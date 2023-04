On Monday, April 17, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled over 70 enemy attacks in five axes.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff in the AFU.

The enemy suffers considerable losses however continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Kupiyansk, Lyman, Bakhmutske, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka axes. The enemy also actively uses operational-tactical and army aviation.

During the day, more than 70 enemy attacks were repulsed on the indicated areas in the front.

Bakhmut and Mariyinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities.

On Monday, the enemy carried out four missile and 41 air strikes, and 57 attacks using MLRSes on the positions of our troops and the civilian infrastructure of populated areas. There are wounded among the civilian population.

In particular, the settlements of Sosnivka, Popivka, and Iskryskivshchyna in the Sumy Region and the settlements of Okip, Bairak, Vovchansk, Okhrimivka, and Nesterne in the Kharkiv Region came under fire.

On the Kupiyansk axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Synkivka. Besides, Topoli, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, and Zapadne in the Kharkiv Region came under enemy fire.

On the Lyman axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area north of Spirne without success. Stelmakhivka, Nevske, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Ivanivka and Spirne in the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

The battles for the city of Bakhmut do not stop on the Bakhmut axis. The enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area in the settlements of Ivanivske and Predtechyne. Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Novodmytrivka, Pleshchiyivka, Shcherbynivka, and Toretsk in the Donetsk Region were affected by enemy shelling.

On the Avdiyivka axis, unsuccessful enemy offensive attempts were recorded in the Novokalynove, Sieverne, and Pervomaiske Regions in the Donetsk Region. The occupiers shelled, in particular, Keramik, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Avdiyivka, Tonenke, Netailove, Pervomaiske, and Karlivka.

On the Mariyinka axis, numerous enemy attacks were repulsed in the Mariyinka area. At the same time, Krasnohorivka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region came under enemy fire.

The enemy has not carried out offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk axis today. It shelled the settlements of Shakhtarske, Novoukraiyinka, Velyka Novosilka, Neskuchne, Zolota Nyva, Prechystivka, and Vuhledar.

The enemy continues to conduct defensive operations on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes. During the day, he carried out more than 40 shelling of populated areas. Among them are Vremivka and Novopil in the Donetsk Region; Malynivka, Chervone, Huliaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, and Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia Region; Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Region; Zolota Balka, Beryslav, Lviv, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Antonivka in the Kherson Region, and the city of Kherson.

Over the past 24 hours, the AFU Air Force has carried out 12 strikes on areas where personnel and military equipment are concentrated. An enemy reconnaissance UAV of the Merlin type was also shot down.

Units of missile troops and artillery struck two areas of concentration of enemy manpower, weapons, and military equipment, as well as one station of enemy radio-electronic warfare.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 10, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov said that the counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops is happening every day, and the information hype does not benefit the plans of the AFU.

On April 10, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said that only three people in the country could officially speak about the course of hostilities and the AFU’s plans.