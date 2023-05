National archaeological site parks in China. Photo by Xinhua.

Over the five years between 2018 and 2022, more than 50 national archaeological site parks in China have received 146 mln visits, according to sources from the National Cultural Heritage Administration. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The administration held a work conference on the development of the country's national archaeological site parks in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province.

As of the end of 2022, China had 55 national archaeological site parks.