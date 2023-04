President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects decisions from the April meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein-11) that will meet the prospects on the battlefield.

Zelenskyy said this in his traditional evening video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are already preparing for another meeting in the Ramstein format. I held preparatory meetings. And we expect solid decisions that will meet the prospects on the battlefield. Rather ambitious prospects, which we are approaching with all our might. And we are approaching not only for ourselves, not only for Ukraine, but also for our entire anti-war coalition," he said.

The President stressed that the aggressor should lose and Ukraine's joint responsibility with partners should now be as active as possible in ensuring the needs of the Ukrainian army with weapons and shells in order to accelerate the joint victory.

He noted the importance of partners understanding that when the promised supply of weapons is delayed, when doubts arise about the type of weapons for Ukraine, about the range or other quality characteristics - each time this means that the Ukrainian soldiers give their lives so that there will be this time - time that is taken to convince that the delivery of the necessary weapons still takes place.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the online Ramstein meeting took place on March 15.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the results of the Ramstein-10 "inspire optimism" about strengthening air defense, supplying ammunition, training and the formation of an "armored fist."

The Ramstein-11 will take place on April 21 at the air force base in Germany, and the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine will be chaired by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Ukraine expects a decision from the Ramstein-11 on the transfer of F-16 fighters and long-range weapons.