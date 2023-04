Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during a visit to Iraq discussed the formula for peace of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the export of Ukrainian grain.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

This is the first visit of the Foreign Minister of Ukraine to Iraq since 2012.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy held talks in Baghdad with Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Iraq Fuad Hussein.

"Ukraine and Iraq are united by a long history of friendship and mutual respect. At one time, Ukrainian servicemen helped normalize the situation in Iraqi territory. Currently, the Iraqi government supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine against the backdrop of a full-scale Russian invasion. The telephone conversation of the leaders of our states last week provided a significant impetus for intensifying the bilateral political dialogue. And today I arrived in Baghdad to open the door to new opportunities in bilateral relations between Ukraine and Iraq, to fill our relations with new practical meaning," Kuleba said.

The Minister told his Iraqi counterpart about the efforts of the Ukrainian defense forces to repel Russian aggression and liberate the occupied territories.

He paid special attention to Zelenskyy’s peace formula in order to establish a just and long-term peace in Ukraine.

The Foreign Ministers separately discussed the export of Ukrainian grain.

The ministers agreed to hold consultations at the level of a number of ministries of Ukraine and Iraq in order to intensify cooperation in the fields of trade, education and digitalization.

The interlocutors also agreed on political consultations of the ministries of foreign affairs, as well as the fifth meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation.

A preliminary meeting of the commission was held in 2012.

Kuleba invited Fuad Hussein to visit Ukraine.

Kuleba's visit comes in the context of the implementation of agreements reached during a phone call between Zelenskyy and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on April 10.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 10, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready for a new page of bilateral cooperation with Iraq.

In November 2022, at the G20 summit, Zelenskyy presented the Ukrainian formula for achieving peace and called on foreign leaders to help Ukraine implement it.