As of April 17, 7 enemy ships are on combat duty in the Black Sea, including 3 Kalibr cruise missile carriers. A total salvo of up to 16 missiles.

This was reported in the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, there is 1 enemy ship in the Sea of Azov. In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 7 enemy ships on combat duty, including 3 carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, a total salvo of up to 20 missiles.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the passage through the Kerch-Yenikal Strait was carried out by:

to the Sea of Azov - 11 ships, of which 1 was moving from the Bosphorus Strait;

to the Black Sea - 7 ships.

"The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea of 1974 (SOLAS) by turning off automatic identification systems (AIS) on civilian vessels in the waters of the Sea of Azov," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last day Ukrainian defenders destroyed 4 Russian drones, hit the enemy control post and 2 warehouses with enemy ammunition.

In addition, the Armed Forces repelled more than 60 attacks in the past day. The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions.