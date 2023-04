Canada will transfer to Ukraine the An-124 aircraft confiscated from Russia, which is the second largest aircraft in the world after the Mriya destroyed by the Russian occupiers in Hostomel.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, who the other day made the first visit of the government team to Canada and held productive meetings with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the country's Vice Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland. He listed the results of his work abroad on his Facebook page.

"We are updating the Free Trade Agreement. There is an assurance of another package of military support. A new package of sanctions against Russia from Canada. In particular, against the Volga-Dnipro company. We are preparing to confiscate the An-124 aircraft and other assets of the aggressor in Canada and transfer them to the benefit of Ukraine. The U.S. has also imposed sanctions against 120 legal entities and individuals, including representatives of Rosatom," the Ukrainian official said.

This aircraft was arrested in Toronto when it brought in tests for COVID-19. He was in the sky when Canada joined international sanctions against the Russian Federation, which attacked Ukraine, and therefore, landing at Pearson Airport on February 27, the aircraft was arrested. The aircraft is currently parked on the tarmac in Toronto.

In the event of a successful transfer, the An-124 will most likely go to Antonov Airlines, which operates these aircraft in Ukraine.

An-124 Ruslan is the largest production cargo plane in the world.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, initially the Canadian authorities announced their intention to provide Ukraine with only 4 Leopard 2 tanks. However, at the end of February it became known that the country decided to transfer 8 such vehicles to the Ukrainian military.

Earlier we wrote that, in addition to Leopard 2 tanks, Canada sent Bergepanzer 3 repair and evacuation vehicles to Ukraine. They are built on the Leopard 2 chassis and are designed to service tanks on the battlefield.