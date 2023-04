In the temporarily occupied Crimea, Russians are installing additional security cameras to detect partisans.

The National Resistance Center has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, the enemy began to install security cameras along the railway to counteract sabotage. It is noted that it was a reaction to the successful actions of local partisans, in particular from the Atesh movement.

The National Resistance Center recalled that at the end of February, unknown people blew up a track in the Bakhchysarai District.

As a result, movement along the track was suspended.

The occupiers first glossed over the incident, and then tried to explain the damage by "the passage of a heavy truck.”

"The occupiers have also tightened checks on the "disloyal population," so we urge to clean phones and be careful," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers attract people with drug and alcohol addiction to the construction of fortifications in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that peace will not be prolonged if Russia retains control over one or another part of Ukraine, in particular Crimea.