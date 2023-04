Venislavskyi Again Allows Issuance Of Summonses In Diia, Fedorov Denies Development Of Such Project

The representative of the President in the Verkhovna Rada, a member of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence Fedir Venislavskyi (the Servant of the People faction) believes that Ukraine should start issuing summonses in Diia, but not in the short term.

He said this on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, we do not have the opportunity to implement this, as noted by the Vice Prime Minister for Digital Transformation and Innovation in Science Fedorov. I think that potentially in the future we should also come to this. Digitization involves the simplification of all actions and paper summonses should definitely become a thing of the past. But today, these projects are not in the short term," Venislavskyi said.

Fedorov himself has already reacted to this information in his Telegram channel.

He noted that the corresponding service is neither in development nor in the plans.

"When they write again on the Internet that summonses will be issued in Diia," the head of the department wrote under a photo with his facepalm ("a face covered with one hand", a gesture known in many cultures as a manifestation of disappointment, shame, despair, irritation or embarrassment).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Venislavskyi previously reported that the Verkhovna Rada was considering the possibility of serving summonses to the military commissariat to men with the help of messengers.