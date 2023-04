The Kyiv hydroelectric power plant (HPP) began intensive water discharge, which led to a volley deterioration of water quality in the Dnieper. This is stated in the message of the Kyivvodokanal utility company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The level and quality of water in the Dnieper directly affect the technological processes of water treatment. The spring flood this year is characterized by its rapidity and scale, and the Kyiv HPP began an intensive discharge of water, which led to a rapid deterioration of the water quality in the river," the company reports.

Kyivvodokanal draws the attention of Kyiv residents that during a flood, such an indicator as the color of tap water may temporarily increase, that is, the water may have a slightly yellowish color during this period.

At the same time, the company emphasizes that this indicator affects the quality of water only visually and does not indicate its danger. Kyivvodokanal assures that currently the water quality in Kyiv remains within the norm.

"Our experts take samples every day at all stages of water preparation, monitor physico-chemical and microbiological parameters and ensure that tap water in the capital remains safe. Currently, water quality remains within the normal range," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the level of the Dnieper began to rise in Kyiv. Big water "swallowed" the embankment on the right bank of the capital.

The Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko said that there is a risk of flooding for certain areas of private and garden-cottage development in Kyiv in the Holosiyivskyi, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi and Dniprovskyi districts. Possible partial flooding of territories of summer cottages areas: Voskresenski Sady, Rusanivski Sady, Osokorky, Pozniaky, Vyshenky. Partial flooding is also possible within the boundaries of private and garden-cottage buildings on the left bank of the Dnieper - in the area of the Southern Bridge, as well as the Bay of Berkovshchyna.

Klitschko called on residents of these areas and those who live near reservoirs to take into account forecasters' predictions and prepare for possible flooding: move the most valuable things to the upper floors of private buildings, turn off electricity, gas, household appliances, and in case of flooding, be ready for evacuation by rescue services.

According to forecasters, heavy rains are expected again from the end of April to the beginning of May.