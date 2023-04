2 Powerful Explosions Rang Out In Mariupol - Mayor's Adviser Andriushchenko 17:09

Holy Fire Descended In Church Of Holy Sepulchre In Jerusalem 17:26

AFU Down Russian Su-25 Attack Aircraft And Repel Over 60 Enemy Attacks Last Day - General Staff 11:04

Value Of Land In Ukraine May Jump In Price By 70% By Yearend - Media 17:03