Ukraine resumed electricity exports to Slovakia.

This is stated in the message of Ukrenergo, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the power system maintains a sufficient power reserve.

On Monday, the export of electricity to Slovakia began (200 MW every hour), exports to Poland (75 MW every hour) and Moldova (99-134 MW at different hours) continue.

Small imports from Slovakia also continue (2-4 MW at different hours).

"The difficult situation with energy supply remains along the front line. Yesterday, as a result of the damage to the networks by Russian shelling, Kherson and part of the region were temporarily de-energized. Energy workers quickly restored power," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Ukraine resumed electricity exports to Moldova and Poland.

On April 7, the Ministry of Energy allowed the start of the process of restoring electricity exports in conditions of surplus generating capacity.

Ukraine exported electricity to Moldova and the countries of the European Union from June to October 11 last year, during this period 2.6 billion kilowatt hours were sold.