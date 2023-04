Italy strengthens Ukrainian artillery. Another 30 M109 self-propelled artillery systems were handed over to the Defense Forces to combat Russian aggression. This was reported by the Italian publication La Reppublica on Sunday, April 16.

The publication notes that Italy delivered 30 M109 self-propelled artillery systems, but the real number of weapons may be twice as much, that is, at least 60 self-propelled guns. In addition, according to La Reppublica, some artillery systems are already on the front line and performing combat missions.

"For several weeks now, on several videos shot in Ukraine, you can see how powerful M109Ls fire on Russian frontiers. And thereby they testify to how important Italy's contribution to the military operations of the resistance movement is. At least thirty tracked howitzers, and some sources they are talking about even a double figure: a total of sixty units have already been handed over to the Kyiv troops or will be in their hands in the near future," the report said.

A video of the arrival of this very equipment at the station of the Italian city of Udine spread across social networks and Telegram channels.

