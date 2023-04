Today, April 17, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba will pay a visit to Iraq.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko.

In Baghdad, Dmytro Kuleba will hold talks with Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani and Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq Fuad Hussein.

It is reported that the parties will discuss the development of political dialogue, increasing trade volumes and interaction in international organizations.

"The visit of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to the Middle East continues the strategy of opening new horizons in the world and creating new opportunities for the Ukrainian state, business and citizens," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready for a new chapter in bilateral cooperation with Iraq.

He said that he had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani. He noted that Ukraine is ready for a new page of bilateral cooperation.