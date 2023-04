Slovakia announces to have handed over all MiG-29 fighters it promised to Ukraine

Slovakia has finished handing over to Ukraine all 13 MiG-29 aircraft it had promised.

This follows from a statement by the Minister of Defense of Slovakia, Jaroslav Nagy.

According to him, Ukraine recently received nine more planes.

"This transfer was carried out by land with the highest possible safety in mind, again a huge thank you to all the components involved, because in such cases it is a really important and complex logistical operation," Nagy emphasized.

According to him, Slovakia could not use these planes, so it did the right thing by handing them over to Ukraine.

Nagy added that these fighters would significantly support Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Geger announced the government's decision to transfer 13 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

However, it later turned out that Russian mechanics, who previously had access to these planes, could have damaged them. The parts they had access to were broken, and the parts they were not were in working order.