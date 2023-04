On April 16, a total of 10 settlements in the Donetsk Region were under shelling by the occupiers.

This follows from a statement by the Main Department of the National Police in the Donetsk Region.

So, enemy shells hit the cities of Avdiyivka, Bakhmut, Kurakhove, Toretsk, Kostiantynivka, the town of Velyka Novosilka, the villages of Stara Mykolayivka, Novoukraiyinka, Karlivka, and Serebrianka.

The occupiers hit the civilian population with aircraft, S-300 air defense systems, Grad MLRSes, and artillery.

28 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 19 residential buildings, a sports complex, a power line, farm buildings, and a garage.

The occupiers covered Velyka Novosilka, Avdiyivka, and Novoukrayinka using aviation and Grad systems. They targeted eight private homes and infrastructure. According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

Two S-300 missiles were directed by the troops of the terrorist state of the Russian Federation at Kostyantynivka. There were no reports of casualties or damage.

Search and rescue work on a five-story building was completed yesterday in Sloviyansk. The bodies of four more people were recovered from the rubble – three women and one man. In total, 15 people were found in the ruins: five were rescued, 10 were killed.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) hit enemy anti-aircraft missile systems, warehouses, personnel concentration areas, and shot down four drones of the occupiers.