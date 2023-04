The Kherson and Kharkiv Regions are the most dangerous in terms of mine contamination - territories that Russia previously occupied.

The British Ministry of Defense reported this on Twitter.

As noted in summary, with the arrival of spring and an increase in the number of people engaged in agricultural activities, the risk of detonation of civilians on landmines will increase.

Since the beginning of the invasion, more than 750 civilian casualties have been reported due to landmines, with one in eight cases involving a child.

"Probably, it will take at least ten years to clear Ukraine of mines," the British Ministry of Defense notes.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine's territory is currently contaminated by explosive objects, which is 4.5 times the area of Switzerland. More than 30% of Ukrainian lands need cleaning.

In the Kupiyansk District (Kharkiv Region), a tractor driver ran into an explosive object, as a result of which he received a concussion.

On March 29, an anti-tank mine blew up a passenger car near the town of Barvinkove in the Izyum District of the Kharkiv Region. Two people died, and two more were injured.

Earlier, it was reported that a truck blew up on an anti-tank mine in the Kharkiv Region on March 24. The driver received a mine-explosive injury.