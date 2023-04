On April 16, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) hit enemy anti-aircraft missile complexes, warehouses, and personnel concentration areas and shot down four occupiers' drones.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU from its morning summary.

The enemy suffers considerable losses but continues focusing on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka areas. It actively uses operational-tactical and army aviation in specified areas. Bakhmut and Mariyinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities. Over a day, our soldiers repelled more than 60 enemy attacks on the indicated areas of the front.

Over the past day, the Russian occupiers launched 25 missile strikes from the S-300 air defense system on the peaceful cities of Zaporizhzhia and Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia Region, and Snihurivka in the Mykolayiv Region; and 42 airstrikes. The enemy carried out 46 attacks using MLRSes on the positions of the AFU and the infrastructure of populated areas.

Civil casualties were reported, and high-rise, private residential buildings, civilian educational institutions, hospitals, churches, and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

In particular, the Russian invaders shelled the settlements of Svesa, Shalyhine, Buniakyne, Bilopillia, Iskryskivshchyna, Shpyl, Volfine, Yunakivka, Basivka, and Velyka Pysarivka in the Sumy Region, as well as Veterynarne, Neskuchne, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Bochkove, Mala Vovcha, Zemlianka, and Topoli in the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiyansk axis, the enemy shelled the settlements of Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, and Kindrashivka of the Kharkiv Region.

On the Lyman axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensives in the area north of the settlement of Hryhorivka and near Spirne. Stelmakhivka, Nevske, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Ivanivka, Spirne, and Torske in the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut axis, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions.

The battles for the city of Bakhmut do not stop. The enemy launched unsuccessful attacks in the Khromove and Ivanivske areas. Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Novodmytrivka, Sieverne, Pleshchiyivka, and Shcherbynivka in the Donetsk Region were affected by enemy shelling.

On the Avdiyivka axis, the enemy carried out offensive actions in Novokalynove, Sieverne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske, without success. Fired more than 15 settlements. Among them are Novokalynove, Avdiyivka, Tonenke, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, and Netailove.

On the Marinka axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous enemy attacks in the Mariyinka settlement of the Donetsk Region. At the same time, Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, Heorhiyivka, Maksymiliyanivka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka came under enemy fire.

The enemy has not carried out offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk axis today. Shelled the settlements of Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Novoukraiyinka, Velyka Novosilka, and Vremivka in the Donetsk Region.

The enemy is defending on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes. Over 40 settlements were shelled during the day. Among them are Vremivka and Novopil of the Donetsk Region; Chervone, Charivne, Orikhiv, Novopavlivka, and Stepove of the Zaporizhzhia Region; Zolota Balka, Kozatske, Lviv, and Mykilske of the Kherson Region, as well as the city of Kherson.

Over the past day, AFU aviation carried out five strikes on the personnel concentration areas and the anti-aircraft missile complex of the occupiers.

Four enemy UAVs were also shot down: two of the Orlan-10 type, one of the Eleron reconnaissance type, and one of the Lancet kamikaze type.

Units of missile troops and artillery hit the command post, anti-aircraft missile complex, manpower concentration area, fuel and lubricant warehouse, and two ammunition warehouses of the occupiers.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 15, the AFU liquidated 520 occupiers. The total losses of personnel of the army of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation exceeded 182,000.