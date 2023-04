Over the past day, April 15, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated 520 occupiers. The total losses of personnel of the army of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation exceeded 182,000. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed an enemy aircraft, 10 enemy artillery systems and 4 tanks.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to April 16, 2023 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 182,070 (+520) persons were liquidated,

tanks - 3,657 (+4) units,

armored combat vehicles - 7,083 (+10) units,

artillery systems - 2,795 (+10) units,

MLRS - 538 (+3) units,

air defense systems - 284 (+1) units,

aircraft - 308 (+1) units,

helicopters - 293 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 2,339 (+0),

cruise missiles - 911 (+0),

ships/boats - 18 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5,658 (+12) units,

special equipment - 326 (+2).

It is noted that the data is being refined.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military repelled more than 60 attacks by the Russian occupation army and shot down an enemy Su-25 attack aircraft in the past day.

In addition, Ukraine returned 130 military personnel. The Great Easter prisoner exchange took place over the last few days in several stages.