The first Easter service of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) took place in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. Channel 24 writes about it.

Thus, the Easter service of the OCU was held for the first time in the Dormition Cathedral of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. Acting Vicar of the Lavra Archimandrite Avraamiy served it.

According to Radio Svoboda, the police checked the documents and Easter baskets of believers at the entrance.

"For the first time in three hundred years, the service in the Dormition Cathedral was held in Ukrainian," the message reads.

In addition, the OCU night Easter service was held in St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral from 11:00 p.m. on April 15 to 4:00 a.m. on April 16. Metropolitan Epiphanius, Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, led the solemn service and procession.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate planned to hold an Easter service both at night and at dawn in the churches of the Lower Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

Meanwhile, in Kyiv on Easter, April 16, a long line was noticed near one of the city's churches. Residents of the capital came to the church in the morning to consecrate Easter baskets.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on Easter and emphasized that today Ukraine is celebrating the Resurrection of the Lord with unwavering faith in victory.