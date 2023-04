4 More People May Be Under Rubble In Sloviansk

As of 8:00 a.m. on April 16, emergency and rescue operations are underway at the site of a 5-story building destroyed by shelling in Sloviansk, Donetsk Region. 4 people can be under the rubble.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service.

Currently, 107 tons of destroyed building structures have been disassembled, work is ongoing.

It is reported that two people were saved, the bodies of six were lifted from the rubble of the destroyed five-story building. In total, as a result of the massive enemy attack, 11 people were killed, 22 were wounded.

According to the National Police, 4 more people may be under the debris.

It is indicated that a total of 43 people and 9 pieces of equipment were involved in the work, of which 32 personnel and 8 pieces of equipment were involved from the State Emergency Service. From other services - 1 unit of equipment and 11 people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 14, Russian occupying forces shelled Sloviansk.

President Zelenskyy published a video of the consequences of the shelling of Sloviansk and emphasized that every manifestation of terrorism by the aggressor state of the Russian Federation will be held to account.

Daria Zarivna, Communications Adviser of the President's Office, reported the death of a child that rescuers managed to get out of the rubble at the site of a rocket attack in Sloviansk.