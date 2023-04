Tonight, April 16, the Russian occupying army launched a rocket attack on the Snihurivska community of the Mykolaiv Region. Two teenagers were killed as a result of the shelling.

This was announced by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim.

It is reported that on the night of Easter, at 02:20 a.m., the Snihurivska community of the Mykolaiv Region was hit by enemy rocket fire. Previously, the enemy used S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems.

It is indicated that two teenagers born in 2005 were killed as a result of shelling of one of the settlements of the community.

In addition, residential buildings, an educational institution and a private enterprise were damaged.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Easter, April 16, the Russian occupation army launched a massive attack on the Zaporizhzhia Region. In particular, the church was damaged as a result of the shelling.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military repelled more than 60 attacks by the Russian occupation army and shot down an enemy Su-25 attack aircraft last day. The enemy suffers considerable losses, but does not abandon plans to occupy the territory of Ukraine.